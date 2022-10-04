Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Yet another city shop smashed by mindless vandals

Francis Redwood

Published: 11:13 AM October 4, 2022
Yobs have targeted another site in the city after a travel agents window was found smashed.

TUI, located in Brigg Street, is the latest city venue which has fallen victim to mindless yobs.

It comes after a spate of windows in the city were smashed, leaving businesses to pay the price.

As well as the tourism giant, independent businesses such as The Book Hive, Chadds menswear and Red Mango Indian Restaurant have been subject to vandals over the last two months.

TUI declined comment on the matter.

Shelagh Gurney, Conservative county councillor for Hellesdon, said: "Crime anywhere is not good for anyone domestic or business premises.

"I hope the victims get the support they need to make sure they are OK."

Such damage has proven to be very untimely for businesses as bills soar amid an energy crisis set to see a 300pc increase this winter.

