Teenagers arrested after train station brawl

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:42 PM April 8, 2022
Updated: 4:22 PM April 8, 2022
Norwich City Centre, Norwich train station exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich's railway station - Credit: Archant

Police were called to Norwich's railway station just after 5pm on Tuesday after a fight broke out between a group of teenagers.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Two 16-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre." 

They have been released on bail until Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 2022. 

Police enquiries are ongoing. 

Eyewitnesses said police officers and an ambulance medic turning up at the station in response to the fight. 


