Teenagers arrested after train station brawl
Published: 3:42 PM April 8, 2022
Updated: 4:22 PM April 8, 2022
- Credit: Archant
Police were called to Norwich's railway station just after 5pm on Tuesday after a fight broke out between a group of teenagers.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Two 16-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre."
They have been released on bail until Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3 2022.
Police enquiries are ongoing.
Eyewitnesses said police officers and an ambulance medic turning up at the station in response to the fight.