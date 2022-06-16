Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Children heartbroken after their beloved cat is kicked in the face

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 10:10 AM June 16, 2022
Was the beloved family cat from Thorpe St Andrew kicked or in a freak accident. Pictured: Livvy Crane, 7 and Arlo. 

Beloved Thorpe kitty Arlo is feared to have been kicked in the face this week - Credit: Amanda Crane

A family in Thorpe St Andrew is devastated after their much-loved pet returned home covered in blood and needing surgery.

Nine-month-old Arlo is described by his owners as being "naughty but loving".

Which is why Amanda Crane, 36, expected to wake up to find the kitty at the foot of her bed on June 14, as he usually is. 

The cat meets Amanda and her three children, Elise, 16, Hayden, 13, and Libby, seven, every morning but he was nowhere to be found.

Arlo was found on Tuesday morning at his home in Thorpe St Andrew and his jaw was badly injured. 

Arlo was found on Tuesday morning at his home in Thorpe St Andrew with his jaw badly injured. - Credit: Amanda Crane

Amanda, who is a carer, said: “We have three cats: Oakley who is two, Bailey who is four and Arlo. 

“Arlo is less adventurous than the other two and is usually just a shout away, we live next to graveyard so he spends a lot of time there.” 

On Tuesday Amanda made the shocking discovery.

She said: “I was looking all over for him and when I saw him I thought he had killed something as he was covered in blood.  

“When I looked closer his jaw just wasn’t right. 

Arlo's jaw has been wired and he is expected to make a full recovery in six weeks. 

Arlo's jaw has been wired and he is expected to make a full recovery in six weeks. - Credit: Amanda Crane

“My children were all very upset. 

"They thought he was dying because he looked like a completely different cat and wouldn’t get up.” 

Amanda put him carefully in a box and took him to Companion Care in Sprowston.  

It was here the devastated owner was told the damage to Arlo's face suggests he may have been kicked. 

Due to the fact that Arlo was otherwise predominantly uninjured, the animal experts ruled out that he had a fall or was involved in a car accident.

Amanda has established he would have suffered the injury between 10pm on Monday and 6am on Tuesday.  

Amanda said: “He has a broken jaw which has had to be wired and he will take around six weeks to recover.” 

The bill set Amanda back £638, comprising of her own hard-earned cash as well as help from friends, family and a supportive stranger.

Arlo is a well loved family cat, and the whole family hopes he makes a speedy recovery

Arlo is a well-loved family cat, and the whole family hopes he makes a speedy recovery so he can return to prowling the graveyard next to their Thorpe St Andrew home. - Credit: Amanda Crane

She said: “I never ask for help, that’s not who I am, but I just couldn’t find all the money.  

“But I am so grateful for everyone who did help me.” 

Arlo is now at home on pain medication and will be going back to the vets for regular check-ups.

