Viking bike stolen in Norwich

Published: 3:31 PM June 17, 2021

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a bike. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A white Viking bicycle has been stolen by a thief in Norwich.

It happened between 8.18pm and 8.20pm on Monday, May 31, in Gilders Way.

The bike, worth around £200, was locked to a bike rack, but the thief managed to steal it anyway.

Police are appealing for help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information should contact PC Claire Smith at Op Solve in Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 36/38195/21.