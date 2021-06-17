News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Viking bike stolen in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 3:31 PM June 17, 2021   
Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a bike.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a bike. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A white Viking bicycle has been stolen by a thief in Norwich.

It happened between 8.18pm and 8.20pm on Monday, May 31, in Gilders Way.

The bike, worth around £200, was locked to a bike rack, but the thief managed to steal it anyway.

Police are appealing for help to identify a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information should contact PC Claire Smith at Op Solve in Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 36/38195/21.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Block, Norwich

Reaction to plans for new Norwich Block entertainment venue

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The signs appeared last week on the Jack Wills London Street store

Norwich's Jack Wills store to close

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Police delivering crime kit

‘Burglars will think twice’ - Police hand out security kits to 4,000 homes

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in St Andrews Street, Norwich, on Sunday, June 13. 

Man charged with attempted murder after serious Norwich assault

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon