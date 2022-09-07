Thieves stick hand through bedroom window leaving student terrified

A UEA student has described how a mystery hand stole a statue from her bedroom while she slept - Credit: Lucia Ambrosetti / Google Maps

A young woman living in a ground floor flat is now too anxious to sleep after a thief stuck their hand through an open window just inches from where she slept.

Lucia Ambrosetti, a philosophy student at University of East Anglia (UEA), lives in Denmark Road with her dad who works night shifts.

In the early hours of September 3 while her dad was out at work Lucia awoke to the sound of voices outside.

The 21-year-old said: "Around 2am I heard what sounded like a group of people near my window.

"It sounded like they might have had a couple of drinks.

"But I was still half asleep so didn't think much of it.

Lucia found her Buddha statue had been stolen, and later smashed, in Denmark Road - Credit: Lucia Ambrosetti

"I had my window slightly ajar to let some air in.

"I assumed they were just making their way home after a night out."

However when Lucia left the house to go to university the next day she found a familiar object outside.

She added: "I left the flat and was on my way to the bus stop.

"A few metres down the road I noticed a Buddha statue which had been smashed.

"I rushed back home and that's when I noticed mine from inside my bedroom was gone.

"I couldn't believe it.

"Someone had put their hand through my window right next to where I sleep.

Lucia Ambrosetti, a UEA student who lives in Denmark Road - Credit: Lucia Ambrosetti

"They'd carefully stolen the statue and then smashed it further down the road - perhaps when they realised it wasn't worth anything.

"It's ridiculous and straight up disrespectful."

The perpetrator had climbed over a wall and around bushes separating Lucia's home from the road.

The incident has left Lucia anxious to sleep every night since.

She said: "I just wonder what else could happen.

"My window was only open slightly but I've kept it locked and shut ever since just for the sake of my own safety.

"I felt scared knowing someone can get that close and just take something from me while I'm asleep.

The theft happened somewhere in Denmark Road on September 3 - Credit: Google Maps

"It's like my privacy had been stripped away.

"I learnt the lesson the hard way but I don't think it's a lesson I should've had to learn.

"You don't think someone will essentially come into your house."