Exclusive
Teenagers climb massive crane in city centre and post footage online
- Credit: Instagram @itz.makapaka/Archant
Shocking footage posted online has captured the moment a group of teens climbed to the top of a massive crane in the city centre.
A video on Instagram by @itz.makapaka shows a group of teenagers larking about on top of the structure overlooking St Crispins House in Duke Street.
The prank has been described as “obviously” dangerous by Norfolk Constabulary.
The site is currently under construction by developers McAleer & Rushe.
A spokeswoman for the business said it was aware of the trespassing and had reported the incident to police.
She added: “We have robust health, safety and security measures in place and we take every precaution possible to secure our sites from unauthorised entry.
“Across all our sites we have signposting in place of the dangers of unauthorised entry and we would urge everyone to respect and follow this guidance.”
Most Read
- 1 Four-bed home with its own gym is up for sale after a huge renovation
- 2 Thai restaurant in city shuts after failing to break even
- 3 This is when you can see the Red Arrows in Norwich this week
- 4 Millwall fans throw seats and attack stewards during City win
- 5 Two cannabis farms discovered in Norwich
- 6 Why this derelict city building is covered in more than 40,000 words
- 7 Thieves slide under cars to steal catalytic converters in Norwich suburb
- 8 Norwich restaurant added to Good Food Guide eight months after opening
- 9 Bus boss welcomes end to roadworks as journey times speed up
- 10 Funfair with ghost house, dodgems and more coming to city centre park
A spokeswoman for the police added the stunt had not just put the individuals in danger but the public too.
“The dangers of this kind of behaviour are obvious.
"The individuals involved are placing both themselves and the immediate public at risk.
"While we have had no reports of this kind, we are reaching out to the business owner to raise awareness of the issue and ensure that sites are properly secured.
"We would encourage anyone who witnesses behaviour of this nature to report it to Norfolk Police online or by phoning 101,” she said.
It comes amid rising concerns for these sorts of antics, after a man climbed and parachuted off the crane at Norwich Castle in July.
Passing by the site was Atul Patel, an assistant manager at Wilko who often uses the route.
The 34-year-old said the incident “puts a strain on the emergency services”.
He continued: “It’s scary to think teenagers could get up there – if I had kids I wouldn’t let them near it.
“Not only is it a danger to the people up the crane but also the public.
"Imagine if they were to drop something from that height - it would be fatal.
"At the time the consequences of such actions don't go through your head.
"I don’t even know how they got in.”