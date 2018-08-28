Teenager burnt as firework thrown through window

A neighbour said the family, who live at Rolleston Close (pictured), were forced to flee their property as it filled with black smoke. Photo: Luke Powell Archant

A Norwich teenager was burnt after a firework was thrown through the window of his mother’s home and set fire to the carpet.

It is understood that the victim’s 13-year-old son was burnt during the incident, which happened at about 8.30pm on Thursday, November 1.

A 33-year-old woman, who lives nearby, said: “I was upstairs at the time and the next thing I know I heard a lot of shouting.

“They came over to get help from my husband as he is an ex-fireman. There was a lot of smoke in the house and the carpet was on fire.

“They were very shocked about it all. No one has a clue who did it.”

• Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact PC Richard Walker at Earlham Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.