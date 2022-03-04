Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Joe Dix murder: 17-year-old released on bail

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:10 PM March 4, 2022
Updated: 6:22 PM March 4, 2022
An image of Joe Dix, victim of Vale Green stabbing in Norwich.

A teenager from Norwich who had been arrested in connection with the murder of Joe Dix has been released on police bail. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A 17-year-old boy from Norwich who was arrested in connection with the murder of Joe Dix has been released on police bail.

The teenager was detained on Thursday, March 3, on suspicion of assisting an offender and was questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Officers are still investigating the murder of Joe Dix, who died on Friday, January 28 after an incident in Vale Green, Mile Cross, in Norwich.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A Home Office post-mortem examination later confirmed the cause of death was due to blood loss as a result of stab wounds.

Detectives in the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team are continuing to carry out enquiries as part of the investigation, creating a detailed picture of the circumstances leading up to the murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to submit this through the portal, with an option to remain anonymous.

Alternatively, people can contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting Op Salvador/incident 376 of Friday, January 28.


Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Benjamin Huckerby.

Norfolk Live News

Police hunt for wanted Norwich man

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Gareth Ward's Bertie Road flat is being sold but due to rent increases he has been unable to find another property 

City man may have to live out of his car after his flat is sold

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Police at the site of the burst water main at the bridge over Marriotts Way on Sweetbriar Road. Pict

No 'clear timescale' for when Sweet Briar Road will reopen

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
John Bolingbroke showing where the bird bath would sit, in memory of his mum Jeannine.

Council refuse to let city family scatter ashes in cemetery

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon