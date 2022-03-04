Joe Dix murder: 17-year-old released on bail

A teenager from Norwich who had been arrested in connection with the murder of Joe Dix has been released on police bail. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A 17-year-old boy from Norwich who was arrested in connection with the murder of Joe Dix has been released on police bail.

The teenager was detained on Thursday, March 3, on suspicion of assisting an offender and was questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Officers are still investigating the murder of Joe Dix, who died on Friday, January 28 after an incident in Vale Green, Mile Cross, in Norwich.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A Home Office post-mortem examination later confirmed the cause of death was due to blood loss as a result of stab wounds.

Detectives in the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team are continuing to carry out enquiries as part of the investigation, creating a detailed picture of the circumstances leading up to the murder.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to submit this through the portal, with an option to remain anonymous.

Alternatively, people can contact Norfolk police on 101 quoting Op Salvador/incident 376 of Friday, January 28.



