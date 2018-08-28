Man jailed for dealing drugs to undercover police officer

Stock court photo. Picture: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A teenager who was caught dealing drugs to an undercover officer four times as part of a major police sting is behind bars.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the spring of 2018, Norfolk Police made a series of coordinated interventions targeted at ‘county lines’ networks dealing Class A drugs - heroin and crack cocaine - on the streets of Norwich.

Norwich Crown Court heard that as part of the operation, code-named Granary, Akram Miah, 18, was caught dealing drugs to an undercover officer, known as Tommo, on four occasions between January 4, 2018 and March 7, 2018.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Miah, formerly of Reepham Road, Norwich, was pictured dealing quantities of cocaine to Tommo on January 4 in the Horsford Street area of Norwich.

He supplied Tommo drugs again on three separate occasions - cocaine on January 8 and 18 and heroin on March 7.

Mr Youell said Miah was also found to be in possession of heroin and cocaine when he was stopped in Norwich on January 11.

But despite being released by police under investigation for that offence he went onto deal drugs on two more occasions.

Miah, who admitted four counts of supplying a Class A drug and two counts of possession with intent to supply appeared via videolink from Norwich Prison.

Judge Andrew Shaw, who sentenced Miah to a total of 40 months in a young offenders institute, said it was a “murky world that ruins peoples lives”.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said Miah found himself without accommodation, was smoking cannabis and “acceded to a request that he pay off a debt by behaving in the manner that he did”.

He said it was as “straight forward as that” and for “short term gain”.