News > Crime

Teenager charged with aggravated burglary appears in court

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:44 PM February 10, 2022
More cases could be sentenced at Norwich Magistrates Court to ease pressures on crown court where th

Naziur Rahman, 18, of Duff Road, Norwich, appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage and affray. - Credit: Archant

A teenager charged with aggravated burglary and criminal damage is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court. 

Naziur Rahman, 18, of Duff Road, Norwich, appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 10, charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage and affray.

It follows an incident in Vauxhall Street, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 5.

He was granted conditional bail by the court to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, March 10, and placed under an electronically monitored daily curfew. 

Rahman was first arrested in Vauxhall Street on Saturday, February 5, and taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

He was later released on police bail.  

He was rearrested at a property in Duff Road on Wednesday, February 9, in connection with the Vauxhall Road incident and taken to Aylsham police station where he was charged with the above offences.

