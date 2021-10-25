Teenage stabbing was 'rival gang revenge’ for YouTube videos

Published: 6:35 PM October 25, 2021

A teenager was stabbed outside Aylmer Tower in Lefroy Road, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A stabbing near a Norwich tower block was revenge for videos posted on YouTube as part of an on-going gang feud, a court was told.

Four teenagers are facing lengthy jail sentences after pleading guilty to their part in the stabbing close to Aylmer Tower on Lefroy Road in Mile Cross.

Police were called at about 3.15pm on February 23 this year after reports a teenage boy had been attacked by a group.

He suffered serious injuries including being stabbed with a knife puncturing his lung and wounds to his arm and thigh.

Allan Moss, 19, of Woodside Road, Norwich, Solomon Oguidi, 18, of Bowers Avenue, Norwich and two teens, aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have previously admitted wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

All four appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday to be sentenced.

Prosecutor John Farmer said the attack was part of “gang warfare” involving two rival groups - 3G and OTM (On The Money).

He said: “The injured man had posted on YouTube three videos that were critical of and abusive towards the other gang.”

The victim had been chased 400m and set upon after encountering a group of rival teens while walking his dog, he added.

“This was a pursuit like a pack of dogs pursuing an animal with the intent to beat him up,” he said.

“There is a clear indication it was a revenge attack linked to YouTube videos.”

The court was shown mobile phone footage captured by neighbours that showed the victim being kicked and stamped on until a woman intervened.

Judge Alison Robinson heard that all four teenagers had denied possessing a knife or carrying out the stabbing.

A fifth youth has already been sentenced at Norwich Magistrates Court for his part in the attack.

Mr Farmer said Solomon Oguidi had been carrying an axe when the attack occurred but that this weapon had not caused the stab wounds which are believed to have been the result of a small pointed blade.

John Morgan, defending Oguidi, said he had “absolute genuine remorse” for his involvement in the attack and was “thoroughly ashamed”.

The sentencing was adjourned until November 15.