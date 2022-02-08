Teen arrested in connection city stabbing appears in court
- Credit: Francis Redwood
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich has appeared in court.
The teenager from Coltishall appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 7, after being charged with possessing a weapon in Motum Road in Norwich last week.
He was arrested at an address in Motum Road at 2.30pm on Thursday, February 3.
He admitted two counts of possessing a bladed article and one count of affray in Motum Road earlier the same day.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing at a later date.
Another 17-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the same incident has been released on bail while enquiries continue.
This follows an incident on Thursday, February 3, when a teenager was stabbed in Motum Road.
He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Most Read
- 1 Huge city home with outdoor spa and kitchen goes up for sale for £875k
- 2 'Poisonous atmosphere': City fans report growing violence at away games
- 3 Have you spotted city's mystery golden 'ghost umbrella'?
- 4 5 of the best bars and pubs with a view in Norwich
- 5 Garden waste collections in Norwich suspended due to staff self-isolating
- 6 Street safety bolstered following teen stabbings
- 7 Homes evacuated as bomb disposal team swarm city cul-de-sac
- 8 Millennials slam 'toxic' advice that they should scrap the gym to buy a home
- 9 Inside NR3's small but mighty high street
- 10 Train delays after vehicle hits bridge near Norwich
He was later arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Magpie Road.
He has been released on police bail while enquires continue.