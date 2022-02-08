Teen arrested in connection city stabbing appears in court

A teenager arrested in connection with a stabbing in Motum Road in Norwich has appeared in court. - Credit: Francis Redwood

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich has appeared in court.

The teenager from Coltishall appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 7, after being charged with possessing a weapon in Motum Road in Norwich last week.

He was arrested at an address in Motum Road at 2.30pm on Thursday, February 3.

He admitted two counts of possessing a bladed article and one count of affray in Motum Road earlier the same day.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing at a later date.

Another 17-year-old boy who was arrested in connection with the same incident has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

This follows an incident on Thursday, February 3, when a teenager was stabbed in Motum Road.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He was later arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Magpie Road.

He has been released on police bail while enquires continue.