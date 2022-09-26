'Piles' of dead crayfish found dumped in woodland
Credit: Archant/Aneta Nowak
Droves of dead shellfish have been found ditched in a city wood following warnings about the invasive species.
Aneta Nowak, 40, was walking her dog through the woodlands surrounding Taverham on September 19 when she came across crayfish scattered over the footpath.
They had been dumped miles from a water source - just north of Reepham Road - resulting in "piles" of dead shellfish.
In recent months it has become apparent that invasive American crayfish are causing problems for Norfolk’s native wildlife.
Aneta said: “I only saw a few as I was too upset to go any further into the woods, but my husband also saw a pile of dead ones.
“There were so many that you had to be careful not to step on them and there is no water source nearby which is why I was so upset they had just been dumped there.”
Aneta added she didn't know these were an invasive species but adding that dumping them in a woodland "is not the right way to deal with them regardless".
She said: “Seeing crayfish dumped in the woods so far away from a water source was horrible – there were only a few that were still alive but they were moving so slowly. They had no more strength.
“It was a sad sight.”
Norfolk Wildlife Rescue founder Kevin Murphy identified the crayfish as signal crayfish which are the non-native species found in Norfolk rivers.
He said: “I do not agree with the abandoning of any species for any reason.
“Non-native crayfish need to be handed over to the correct authorities or a rescue service such as myself.”
He says this horrific scene could be down to illegal crayfishing which is a problem in Norfolk – or that someone has caught a large amount with no set plan for after capture.
He said: “Dumping of any animal will cause stress and suffering because there is no water source or food.
“It could also spread disease to the local environment – regardless of an animal's legal status or origins they still deserve compassion and respect.”