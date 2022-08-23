WATCH: Pastry-munching thief takes his time nabbing student's bike

A peckish thief was caught on CCTV stealing a UEA medical student's bike in Corie Road - Credit: Jamie Morrison

CCTV has captured the moment a peckish thief let himself into a student's garden before nicking his bike and cycling off.

The brazen criminal took his time nabbing the bike from University of East Anglia (UEA) medical student, Jamie Morrison, on August 1.

Jamie's Corie Road house has CCTV installed, which shows a man with a shopping bag wandering across the driveway before hooking his hand over the gate to lift the latch.

Having struggled with the lock, he then peers around the gate before wheeling out Jamie's bike - all while munching on a pastry.

Having reversed the bike out he then finishes his snack on the drive before cycling off at a leisurely pace.

Jamie is baffled by the brazen criminal, saying: "I went to get my bike from the garden and noticed it wasn't there so my housemate decided to check the CCTV."

The man was seen stealing the bike on August 1 in Corie Road - Credit: Jamie Morrison

The 21-year-old said he was "shocked" by the daylight theft.

The bike was stolen on August 1 at around 5.20pm in Corie Road - Credit: Jamie Morrison

Jamie, who lives near Coleman Road, said: "Seeing the footage was kind of scary - just how he casually decided to take it.

"I don't even know how he saw it.

"He might've seen me, or one of my roommates, put a bike away before.

The thief appeared to be holding, and eating, some food while stealing the bike - Credit: Jamie Morrison

"He just seemed to know it was there.

"It's really frustrating.

"I got it for my birthday last year.

"It was around £300 and I recently had it repaired which was another £55.

The thief was caught on CCTV around 5.20pm - Credit: Jamie Morrison

"I don't have the money to just got out and get another.

"I used it to travel to and from the UEA for lectures, revision, or to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) for placements.

"It was my main form of transport."

Jamie Morrison, 21, who lives in Corie Road - Credit: Jamie Morrison

Despite the theft Jamie is still trying to stay upbeat about the incident.

And even though the bike was stolen almost a month ago he's optimistic it will be found.

He said: "I still hold out hope I could find my bike soon.

"With the extra expense to buy a new bike I'm trying to stay positive."

Jamie has reported the incident to the police.