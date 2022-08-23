WATCH: Pastry-munching thief takes his time nabbing student's bike
- Credit: Jamie Morrison
CCTV has captured the moment a peckish thief let himself into a student's garden before nicking his bike and cycling off.
The brazen criminal took his time nabbing the bike from University of East Anglia (UEA) medical student, Jamie Morrison, on August 1.
Jamie's Corie Road house has CCTV installed, which shows a man with a shopping bag wandering across the driveway before hooking his hand over the gate to lift the latch.
Having struggled with the lock, he then peers around the gate before wheeling out Jamie's bike - all while munching on a pastry.
Having reversed the bike out he then finishes his snack on the drive before cycling off at a leisurely pace.
Jamie is baffled by the brazen criminal, saying: "I went to get my bike from the garden and noticed it wasn't there so my housemate decided to check the CCTV."
The 21-year-old said he was "shocked" by the daylight theft.
Most Read
- 1 Millwall fans throw seats and attack stewards during City win
- 2 This is when you can see the Red Arrows in Norwich this week
- 3 Norwich restaurant added to Good Food Guide eight months after opening
- 4 Four-bed home with its own gym is up for sale after a huge renovation
- 5 Bus boss welcomes end to roadworks as journey times speed up
- 6 CityFibre fined by council for 'shoddy work' in suburb
- 7 Tributes to nature enthusiast who 'never stopped working'
- 8 Fierce Babe Market returning to Norwich with more than 30 stalls
- 9 Why this derelict city building is covered in more than 40,000 words
- 10 7 things you could do in Norwich in the 2000s that you can't do now
Jamie, who lives near Coleman Road, said: "Seeing the footage was kind of scary - just how he casually decided to take it.
"I don't even know how he saw it.
"He might've seen me, or one of my roommates, put a bike away before.
"He just seemed to know it was there.
"It's really frustrating.
"I got it for my birthday last year.
"It was around £300 and I recently had it repaired which was another £55.
"I don't have the money to just got out and get another.
"I used it to travel to and from the UEA for lectures, revision, or to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) for placements.
"It was my main form of transport."
Despite the theft Jamie is still trying to stay upbeat about the incident.
And even though the bike was stolen almost a month ago he's optimistic it will be found.
He said: "I still hold out hope I could find my bike soon.
"With the extra expense to buy a new bike I'm trying to stay positive."
Jamie has reported the incident to the police.