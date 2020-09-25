Revealed: Norwich streets with the highest crime levels
PUBLISHED: 06:30 26 September 2020
Denise Bradley/Getty Images
Crime reports in Norwich increased by 10pc year-on-year in July, figures show, but officers say more neighbourhood policing has led to positive outcomes.
Norfolk Constabulary has published its July crime figures, which show the streets in Norwich which have the highest number of reports of crimes.
There were a total of 1,945 reports of across Norwich, an increase on the 1,768 reported in 2019.
The east of the city recorded the highest number of crimes with 706, followed by the north with 543.
Norwich’s south and west areas shared similar levels,with 333 and 363 reports respectively.
The street with the highest level of crime across all four areas was St Stephens Street, a busy city centre area lined by shops either side.
Of the reports, the highest percentage were recorded on or near the junction with Rampant Horse Street.
Of the 30 crimes documented in that location as of July, 11 were listed as shoplifting or theft, seven were in relation to violent or sexual offences and others included public order offences and anti-social behaviour.
Coslany Street, just off Westwick Street, had the next highest level of recorded crime. Of the 21 crimes on record in July, eight were for anti-social behaviour and six for violent or sexual offences.
Figures for Prince of Wales Road, the hub of Norwich nightlife, increased each month between April and June this year as more lockdown restrictions were relaxed.
In April, there were eight reports but it rose to 12 in May and then 14 in June. There were 23 reports in July, compared to 26 for the same month last year.
In the same month, 1,783 crimes were recorded, while in May, when lockdown restrictions first began to ease, figures rose to 1,959 - the highest so far in 2020.
These figures included 535 reports of anti-social behaviour and 440 reports of violence and sexual offences. The statistics show a drop of approximately 13pc in the number of crimes reported in June, with the police in the city receiving 1,721 reports.
Despite the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, which affected the number of people leaving their homes, street level crime reports were up from July 2019.
Last year, 1,768 crimes were reported in July, with a high concentration of the reports being in or near busy shopping areas.
What do the police say?
Superintendent Terry Lordan, Norfolk Constabulary’s district commander for Norwich, said: “From a crime perspective, the last 12 months have actually been really positive.
“We introduced a new policing model which has increased neighbourhood policing and also that team looks at problem solving within neighbourhoods. We also have a county lines team which has received national plaudits. They are some of the best in the country.
“I am pleased with where we are. This has been one of the best 12 months we have seen. The moonshot team have seen off the chart returns and the county lines are exceptional.
“The core crimes which we can have an influence on, we have made reductions in the number of reports. I am really proud.”
What do the public think?
On St Stephens Street people on their way to work said they predominately felt safe.
Grace, a who works at Picture Studio in Norwich and who did not want to give her surname, said: “I think I feel pretty safe, I live in the city centre so I don’t really know about the outskirts. There is quite a lot of homelessness and stuff like that but there’s not a lot that the police can do about that. But I feel predominantly safe.”
A 56-year-old beauty therapist from Norwich, who did not want to be named, said she feels safe in the city.
She said: “I can’t say I feel threatened and I’ve never witnessed any [crimes].
“Normally, coming up on my own or with my family, I do feel very safe. I do feel okay about the policing.”
And a 25-year-old, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “During the day I feel safe enough. Though I feel that it can get dangerous around the city centre... With that many people around, you could get pick-pocketed.
“At night I feel a bit more unsafe as I don’t think the streets are lit enough. Maybe the police could also patrol areas that are known to have higher crime rates as well.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.