Search

Advanced search

Video

'It's best to let them get away with it': Shoplifting hotspots in Norwich revealed

PUBLISHED: 10:43 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 06 February 2020

A store owner in Norwich said not taking action against shoplifters is the easiest option as figures reveal worst hit streets. Picture: Archant

A store owner in Norwich said not taking action against shoplifters is the easiest option as figures reveal worst hit streets. Picture: Archant

Archant

A store owner said today he was letting shoplifters get away, as figures showed more businesses were not supporting police action against thieves.

In 2018/19, Norfolk police were called to 4,172 reports of shoplifting.

In 712 cases, almost 17pc, the victim did not support further action - a massive jump from 33 out of 3,888 cases four years ago - just 1pc.

Benya Kurian, who owns Denmark Stores on Sprowston Road, Norwich, said letting the perpetrator get away was the easiest option.

"If I claim insurance my premiums go up," he said. "It's better to let them get away with it."

Denmark Stores in Sprowston Road, Norwich, is located in a shopifting hotspot in the city. Picture: ArchantDenmark Stores in Sprowston Road, Norwich, is located in a shopifting hotspot in the city. Picture: Archant

His is located in the 7th most shoplifted area in the city and 8th in Norfolk, with 53 offences reported last year.

In the most recent incident, in October last year, Mr Kurian said a shoplifter ran off with a bottle of vodka and cigarettes, costing around £25, before the cashier realised his payment card was invalid.

He said he had reported the incident to police but has not heard from them since.

"We check CCTV and contact the police," he said. "But sometimes they never find them."

Benya Kurian, owner of Denmark Stores in Sprowston Road, Norwich. Picture: ArchantBenya Kurian, owner of Denmark Stores in Sprowston Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

In some cases it can get violent, he said, with thieves charging in to steal alcohol and cigarettes.

"It can get dangerous, some people say racist things," he added.

Police figures from 2018 show 1,306 cases, a third, resulted in a charge or summons, while in 1,140 cases no suspect was found.

A Norfolk police spokesman said: "Where a victim has chosen not to support an investigation, it is difficult to identify a suspect and secure a prosecution.

"There can be many reasons for this, such as the item has since been recovered or the item stolen is of low value and therefore the victim does not wish to pursue the matter - or an agreed resolution has been found between both parties."

They added: "Norfolk police takes shoplifting seriously due to the adverse effect it can have on local businesses."

Alco Stores in Suffolk Square, near the city centre, put up pictures in its window of alleged shoplifters to put them off.

"It was quite handy," said a shop worker, who did not want to be named.

Alco Stores, in Suffolk Square, Norwich. Picture: ArchantAlco Stores, in Suffolk Square, Norwich. Picture: Archant

"People would spread the word, until it got back to them, that their faces were on the window."

But he said the pictures were taken down after police said it breached data protection laws.

The top four most shoplifted areas in the county were in Norwich, with the area around St Stephens Street topping the list with 117 reports.

This was followed by All Saints Street with 103 incidents, Sweet Briar Retail Park in Hellesdon with 98 and Chapelfield shopping centre with 83.

The window display at Alco Stores, in Suffolk Square, Norwich, with details of local police officers. Picture: ArchantThe window display at Alco Stores, in Suffolk Square, Norwich, with details of local police officers. Picture: Archant

Paul McCarthy, general manager at intu Chapelfield, said: "Our security team work closely with Norfolk police on a daily basis, reporting shoplifting incidents and assisting with evidence.

"So that we can continue to provide a safe environment for our customers, retailers and staff, we will seek to prosecute the individuals concerned wherever possible."

Areas in and around Norwich with the most shoplifting reports:

1. St Stephens Street, Norwich - 117

Paul McCarthy, general manager at intu Chapelfield. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPaul McCarthy, general manager at intu Chapelfield. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

2. All Saints Street, Norwich - 103

3. Sweet Briar Retail Park, Hellesdon - 98

4. intu Chapelfield, Norwich - 83

5. Morrisons, Riverside Retail Park, Norwich - 55

6. Exchange Street and London Street area, Norwich - 54

7. Denmark Opening, off Sprowston Road, Norwich - 53

8. Castle Quarter, Norwich - 51

9. Tesco Extra, Sprowston - 49

10. Sainsbury's, Brazen Gate, Norwich and Longwater Retail Park, Costessey - 41

Most Read

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Big changes to two Norwich bus lines

Changes have been announced for the First bus Red and Pink line services. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘It’s my blood, sweat and tears’: owner tells of salon fire despair

Charlene Gard, 36, said she was heartbroken her 'one-stop-shop' beauty salon went up in flames. Picture: Charlene Gard

Most Read

‘I hope they can see this’ - ‘Happy Brexit Day’ tower tenants gather to protest against poster

Dozens of people turned up to Winchester Tower in Norwich on Sunday to stand up against racism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Big changes to two Norwich bus lines

Changes have been announced for the First bus Red and Pink line services. Photo: Bill Smith

‘Everyone is welcome here’ - Tower block residents hit back at ‘Happy Brexit Day’ poster

New posters have been put up in Winchester Tower in Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

‘It’s my blood, sweat and tears’: owner tells of salon fire despair

Charlene Gard, 36, said she was heartbroken her 'one-stop-shop' beauty salon went up in flames. Picture: Charlene Gard

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Student charged £100 for stopping for 15 seconds - at a zebra crossing

Callum Stocker was charged £100 for 15 seconds of 'parking' at a zebra crossing. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

‘It’s best to let them get away with it’: Shoplifting hotspots in Norwich revealed

A store owner in Norwich said not taking action against shoplifters is the easiest option as figures reveal worst hit streets. Picture: Archant

Game announces ‘false’ Norwich store closure in bid to lower rent

Game in Norwich intu Chapelfield has been earmarked for closure. Picture: Archant

‘You’re a bad person’: Sex offender’s taunt as he attacked probation officer

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Knife crime and county lines - Join the EDP Open House discussion on how violent crime is affecting our county

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News invites its readers and the community to contribute to a discussion on knife crime and county lines. Picture: Archant
Drive 24