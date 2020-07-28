‘If it wasn’t for the dog we wouldn’t be alive’ - Family’s terror as police probe arson

Firefighters and the police were called to reports of a blaze in Stevenson Road, Norwich, just after 11pm on Sunday, July 26. Picture: Staff Archant

A family whose front door was doused with petrol and set alight said they are lucky to be alive and thanked their neighbours for their support.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters and the police were called to reports of a blaze in Stevenson Road, Norwich, just after 11pm on Sunday, July 26.

No one was injured in the incident, which saw suspects pour petrol over the front of a property before setting fire to it, but the blaze caused significant damage to the front of the house and garden. Police later confirmed it was an arson investigation.

Following the incident, the people living in the house said they believe it was a case of mistaken identity and have thanked their neighbours and family for their support.

The family, who wished to remain anonymous, said the days since Sunday had been a nightmare.

They said they were alerted to the fire by their dog, which started growling at the door of their living room. When they opened the door they saw flames.

“It wasn’t for us, it’s nothing to do with us, we’re are just the innocent party - we were watching TV, if it wasn’t for the dog we wouldn’t be alive, they said.”

You may also want to watch:

Others on the street have also expressed their shock at the events of Sunday night.

One woman, who did not wish to give her name, said she first became aware of the fire when she heard a loud noise. She said: “It was absolutely petrifying, I’ve never been so scared in my life.”

The woman said she and others living near the property were told to evacuate their homes, while firefighters doused the flames.

“It’s shaken up the kids a bit, it’s a really eery feeling,” she said.

A 31-year-old woman, who also wished to remain anonymous, said she was first alerted to the fire when she heard a commotion followed by a loud “whoosh” then saw flames and dialled 999.

She said: “It was very shocking and I’m disturbed by it to be honest, and if I feel like this I just don’t know how they feel.”

Two men were later arrested in connection with the incident.

We contacted Norfolk police for more. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Ricki Peake at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/50626/20.