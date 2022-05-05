12 arrested including teenager in city county lines drug crackdown

Police patrolled Norwich Station and the city centre during their county lines crackdown. - Credit: Archant

A crackdown on county lines drug dealing in Norwich has seen 12 people arrested.

The two-day operation, between April 26 and April 27, saw Norwich Station and the city centre patrolled by British Transport Police (BTP), Norfolk Constabulary and the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit.

Arrests made on the railway included a 17-year-old male on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and a 21-year-old woman on suspicion of possessing criminal property after being caught with £3,000 in cash.

During the operation, officers also made interventions to safeguard vulnerable adults and children targeted by gangs to sell or move their drugs.

Detective inspector Brian Buddo of BTP’s county lines taskforce said: “Joint working with our policing colleagues across the counties is vital to successfully disrupt the county lines' business model.

“We deployed in plain clothes and uniform across the railway network connecting Norwich to its surrounding areas and seized large quantities of drugs and cash.

“The results demonstrate that a truly collective effort maximises our disruptive effect, but also makes a real difference to local communities that are being harmed through this exploitative criminality.”

The operation formed part BTP’s county lines taskforce’s year-round efforts to make the railway a hostile environment for organised criminals to move drugs and illicit cash across the UK.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.