Stabbing victim who fled attack scene admitted to hospital

PUBLISHED: 12:11 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 04 January 2019

Officers, including two dog units were called to Goodman Square at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

Archant

The victim of a stabbing in Norwich - who initially fled the scene of the attack - has sought treatment at hospital.

Officers were called shortly to the Goodman Square area at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

Police had been searching for the man after the assault on Thursday evening in the Goodman Square area of the city.

Officers were called at around 5pm but by the time they had arrived the victim had fled the scene.

However, police said they had since been made aware of a man admitted to hospital on Friday morning with a stab wound. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Two men, aged in their late teens, were arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and they both remain in police custody.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

