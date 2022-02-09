County lines drug gang disputes behind fresh spate of Norwich violence

Police swarmed Magpie Road in Norwich after a teenager had been found stabbed in Motum Road. - Credit: Submitted

Conflicts between drug gangs linked to county lines are behind a fresh spate of stabbings and violent incidents, a city police chief has said.

Disputes over drug supplies and shifting loyalties between drug runners and dealers had spilled over into violence on the streets, said Superintendent Terry Lordan.

Superintendent Terry Lordan, Norfolk Constabulary district commander for Norwich. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The latest in a feud between warring gangs saw a teenager found with knife wounds in Motum Road on February 3.

Police investigations linked the stabbing to an aggravated burglary at a property in Magpie Road the previous evening.

Superintendent Lordan said the incidents were “very much linked to individuals that are linked to county lines”.

“It’s important for people to know that this is within the criminal fraternity,” he said.

“It’s people who are conducting criminal activity who are being targeted back and forth. It is around the commodity [drugs].

“Within county lines you have different groups with different lines that will assault each other and exploit different people.

“And within local areas youths get drawn into different lines and these youths move between the different lines.”

Investigations are also continuing into the murder of 18-year-old Joe Dix who was stabbed to death in Vale Green, Mile Cross.

Superintendent Lordan refused to be drawn on whether it could also be linked to county lines.

“We have detectives who are working around the clock as you’d expect us to be doing and I cannot be drawn in terms as to what has led to it and the background to it as the investigation is currently on-going,” he said.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends. It's an absolutely tragic incident that will have people worried and alarmed. I’m a father and I cannot imagine what they are going through.”

High visibility patrols are being stepped up and police are set to carry out a series of street surgeries and resident's group meetings are being held in a bid to reassure shocked communities.

Superintendent Lordan said: "I absolutely understand why people are concerned. We will certainly have a raised police presence for weeks to come and we will be looking at every possible thing that we can do to reduce that risk.

“We have had three incidents that have got people concerned and worried but they are very rare.

“This is not the normal common practice for Norwich nor will it be allowed to be common for these incidents to happen.

“Our officers are working around the clock to bring people to justice. In relation to the incidents at Magpie Road and Motum Road we have had a number of people arrested and people charged and that investigation is still on-going.”

A 17-year-old boy, from Coltishall, arrested in connection with the Motum Road stabbing appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He has been remanded in custody after admitting two counts of possessing a bladed article and one count of affray.

Another 17-year-old has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Superintendent Lordan said the force was “waging a war on county lines” with 2,640 arrests since 2016.

There has been significant progress to dismantle active drugs lines in the past 18 months through working with the Met Police.

“Eighteen months ago we had 36 active county lines within Norwich, we are currently down to five and those are actively being targeted,” he said.

“We have had 77 convictions with 100pc guilty pleas, with total sentences of 188 years, as a result of the evidence we have gained.

“We have looked at disruption then we have looked to arrest the line holders. We have been able to work with the Met, go into London and the people who are exploiting these children we have managed to arrest.

“Rather than concentrating on a runner who is trying to take out the people who are exploiting these people and taking out the mid and upper level.”

