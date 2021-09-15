News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Terrifying hammer attack sees shop owner back new law to protect staff

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:00 AM September 15, 2021   
Imran Mohammed, the owner of Mobile Clinic in Orford Place, Norwich.

Imran Mohammed, the owner of Mobile Clinic in Orford Place, Norwich. Inset top, his brother Aman was injured after being attacked in the shop with a hammer. Inset bottom, the hammer seen on CCTV moments before the attack. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Imran Mohammed

The owner of a business who saw his own brother attacked by a hammer wielding customer has backed calls for a new criminal offence to protect shop workers.

Retail trade union Usdaw said nine out of 10 retail workers have been verbally abused in the last 12 months and one in 10 have been physically attacked.

It has urged the prime minister to include specific tougher sentencing for shop assaults in the government’s flagship new crime bill.

Imran Mohammed, the owner of Mobile Clinic on Orford Place in Norwich, said the impact on staff could be long lasting. 

Aman Mohammed bleeding after the attack on Tuesday.

Aman Mohammed bleeding after the attack by a customer at Mobile Clinic in Norwich. - Credit: Imran Mohammed

His brother Aman has still not been able to return to work full time after he was punched in the face and attacked with a hammer after he told a customer they could not return a phone.

“When he did come back it was a nightmare because he was scared of every customer,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“People don’t understand the impact it has on people.”

Mr Mohammed backed calls for a dedicated offence similar to those that protect frontline NHS workers. “There should be a very harsh punishment. No one has a right to treat shop workers like this,” he said. 

Central England Co-op is backing Usdaw's campaign against violence and abuse to shop workers  

Central England Co-op, which has a number of stores in Norfolk, is backing Usdaw's campaign against violence and abuse to shop workers. - Credit: Alex Cantrill-Jones/Central England Co-op

Other examples of abuse in the region include a teenage shop worker in Thetford who was left with a broken nose and serious concussion after he confronted a man who attempted to steal a bottle of alcohol.

Most Read

  1. 1 At least in heaven I can skate: Bid to turn church into skatepark unveiled
  2. 2 'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'
  3. 3 Police clamp down on dog poo and sex at church
  1. 4 Woman not allowed to be in front seat of any car after Norwich collision
  2. 5 Teen denies murder but admits killing grandmother in Norwich house fire
  3. 6 Interiors company leaves city - and goes back to its roots in Unthank Road
  4. 7 Yorkshire pudding wrap stall shuts on Norwich market
  5. 8 Prince of Wales club offering drinks' protectors to stop spiking
  6. 9 More than 1,000 people sign roundabout petition for 'perilous' road
  7. 10 7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers

The problem has been exacerbated by the pandemic. 

Central England Co-op, which has a number of stores in Norfolk and Suffolk, said 300 crimes related directly to Covid have been recorded in stores since the start of the pandemic.

Incidents of verbal abuse jumped by 167pc, anti-social behaviour by 39pc, assaults by 35pc and threats by 16pc in 12 months.

Shop workers have reported incidents of abuse are on the rise in lockdown. Pic: EDP

Shop workers have reported incidents of abuse are on the rise in lockdown. - Credit: Archant

Earlier this year the influential cross-party House of Commons Home Affairs Select Committee recommended a new criminal offence to protect shop workers after hearing harrowing accounts of the violence, threats and abuse.

But the government has indicated that it believes current laws on assault and violence provide sufficient legal protection.

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw general secretary

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw general secretary. - Credit: PA

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw general secretary, said: “We remain disappointed and frustrated that the government has still not committed to a simple stand-alone offence for assaulting a retail worker, to encourage prosecutions and provide the deterrent effect that our members are desperately looking for.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Volunteers helping to rescue Alexander Catt out of a Welsh gorge

Norwich man in hospital after falling into Welsh gorge

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Shopping in Royal Arcade, Norwich.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Royal Arcade to go under the hammer for £1.25m

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Streets -- SSt. Benedict's StreetDated -- 16 November 1979Photograph -- C4943

Norwich's St Benedict's street through the years

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
New homes being build in the north of Hethersett.

Housing

Surgery at 'crisis point' - concerns over plans for hundreds of homes

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon