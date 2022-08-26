Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Burglars' attempted break-in with tools caught on CCTV

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 11:29 AM August 26, 2022
Cash Converters, in St Benedicts Street, had an attempted break-in on August 23

Cash Converters, in St Benedicts Street, had an attempted break-in on August 23 - Credit: Google Maps / Mark Daniels

A second-hand retailer has been left with hundreds of pounds worth of damage after an attempted break-in.

Cash Converters, in St Benedicts Street, was targeted by a pair of "have-a-go chancers" this week. 

In the early hours of August 23 two people tried to break into the store.

Mark Daniels, owner of the shop for the last 25 years, said: "Staff got into work to open up.

The burglars were caught on CCTV trying to break into the shop

The pair were caught on CCTV trying to break into the shop - Credit: Mark Daniels

"They noticed the key switches to operate the shutters had been smashed.

"Upon checking the CCTV we could see two people had tried to break in.

"One had quite a distinctive crash helmet and the other wore distinctive trainers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Red Arrows diverted from Norwich due to bad weather
  2. 2 Artisan bakery to take over city café
  3. 3 Electric transport retailer closing city shop
  1. 4 Roadworks at busy city junction postponed due to other works in the area
  2. 5 CCTV images released after Lego sets worth £325 stolen from Jarrold
  3. 6 Mum left a 'wreck' after broken tooth puts health at risk
  4. 7 Chocolate company offering new dessert-inspired bars in Norwich store
  5. 8 Fallen trees and heavy rain as thunderstorms hit Norfolk
  6. 9 Range Rover fails to stop after Sprowston crash with cyclist
  7. 10 Common sense at last! Roadworks delayed amid gridlock city

"They came down the road and hit the switch panel with what looked like a hammer and screwdriver.

Mark Daniels, owner of Cash Converters

Mark Daniels, owner of Cash Converters - Credit: Mark Daniels

"After leaving for an hour or so, they came back for another go. Then they left again once they couldn't get in.

"Even after smashing the lock there's bolts holding the shutters down.

"So I'm not sure what their plan was."

While nothing was stolen Mr Daniels has had to repair the damaged switches.

The 47-year-old from Cawston added: "Thankfully they didn't get anything but caused about £500 worth of damage.

Mr Daniels said the would-be burglars tried to break in using "what looked like a hammer and screwdriver"

Mr Daniels said the would-be burglars tried to break in using "what looked like a hammer and screwdriver" - Credit: Mark Daniels

"We put in an emergency call to get it all repaired straight away.

"With everything we've gone through as a business in the last couple of years money is tight.

"So to have some people come along just to try and take what you've got is just a real inconvenience.

"I put in a call to police on the same day."

The attempted break-in occurred between 2am and 4am on August 23

The attempted break-in occurred between 2am and 4am on August 23 - Credit: Mark Daniels

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at 10.49am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 following reports of an attempted burglary.

"The incident occurred between 2.15am and 4.11am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at a business premises in St Benedicts Street, Norwich.

"Nothing was taken.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Cash Converters in St Benedicts Street

Cash Converters in St Benedicts Street - Credit: Google Maps

Mr Daniels said his staff are now "worried the burglars may come back".

He said: "If they can't get in when we're shut will they try and get in when we're open?

"It's not just the damage to the shop but the phycological effect on the staff as well." 

Mr Daniels said one of the criminals had "distinctive shoes on".

Mr Daniels said one of the criminals had "distinctive shoes on". - Credit: Mark Daniels

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Four-bed property on Cromer Road, north of Norwich, which is on the market at a guide price of £575,000

Four-bed home with its own gym is up for sale after a huge renovation

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The Tamarind Tree, located in All Saints Street, has had to shut its restaurant section

Thai restaurant in city shuts after failing to break even

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police County Lines Team executed warrants at four separate addresses in the Norwich area.

Norwich Live News

Two cannabis farms discovered in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Footage posted on Instagram by @itz.makapaka appears to show a group of teenagers on top of the Duke Street crane.

Exclusive

Teenagers climb massive crane in city centre and post footage online

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon