Burglars' attempted break-in with tools caught on CCTV

A second-hand retailer has been left with hundreds of pounds worth of damage after an attempted break-in.

Cash Converters, in St Benedicts Street, was targeted by a pair of "have-a-go chancers" this week.

In the early hours of August 23 two people tried to break into the store.

Mark Daniels, owner of the shop for the last 25 years, said: "Staff got into work to open up.

"They noticed the key switches to operate the shutters had been smashed.

"Upon checking the CCTV we could see two people had tried to break in.

"One had quite a distinctive crash helmet and the other wore distinctive trainers.

"They came down the road and hit the switch panel with what looked like a hammer and screwdriver.

"After leaving for an hour or so, they came back for another go. Then they left again once they couldn't get in.

"Even after smashing the lock there's bolts holding the shutters down.

"So I'm not sure what their plan was."

While nothing was stolen Mr Daniels has had to repair the damaged switches.

The 47-year-old from Cawston added: "Thankfully they didn't get anything but caused about £500 worth of damage.

"We put in an emergency call to get it all repaired straight away.

"With everything we've gone through as a business in the last couple of years money is tight.

"So to have some people come along just to try and take what you've got is just a real inconvenience.

"I put in a call to police on the same day."

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at 10.49am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 following reports of an attempted burglary.

"The incident occurred between 2.15am and 4.11am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at a business premises in St Benedicts Street, Norwich.

"Nothing was taken.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Mr Daniels said his staff are now "worried the burglars may come back".

He said: "If they can't get in when we're shut will they try and get in when we're open?

"It's not just the damage to the shop but the phycological effect on the staff as well."