Police confirm no crime took place after reports of Norwich sex assault

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:24 AM August 6, 2021   
Police have confirmed "no criminal offences" took place following reports of a sexual assault in Norwich.

Officers were called following reports a woman had been sexually assaulted in an area in the old Rose Lane car park, off Mountergate shortly after 5am on Sunday, July 4.

The area was sealed off as police started an investigation.

A cordon was placed around part of a yard behind the new multi-storey Rose Lane car park.

But Norfolk Police have since confirmed that no crime took place.

A spokesman said: "Officers investigating an allegation of sexual assault against a woman in Rose Lane, Norwich, on Sunday 4 July, can confirm no criminal offences took place.

"Initial enquiries led officers to seal off an area of the old Rose Lane car park, however following CCTV enquiries, we can confirm no incident took place.”

