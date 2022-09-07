Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man in his 60s hospitalised following serious assault in churchyard

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 5:14 PM September 7, 2022
A man in his 60s was taken to hospital following a serious assault at St Augustine's Church on September 6

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital following a serious assault at St Augustine's Church in Norwich on September 6. Inset is councillor Jamie Osborn. - Credit: Jamie Osborn/ Submit

A man in his 60s was rushed to hospital after he was attacked by two strangers in a city churchyard. 

The man was seriously assaulted by a pair of men in St Augustine's Church in the city centre on September 6.

The incident occurred between 3pm and 4pm.

The incident took place at St Augustine's Churchyard on September 6 between 3pm and 4pm. 

The incident took place at St Augustine's Church on September 6 between 3pm and 4pm. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

The victim was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries to his head and ribs.  

Anyone with information should contact DS Carly Jermy at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 36/69495/22. 

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

People living near the normally tranquil church were alarmed by the incident. 

Most Read

  1. 1 School sends 30 pupils home on first day back over 'incorrect footwear'
  2. 2 Not another one! TUI flight diverted to Cardiff from Norwich
  3. 3 Pedestrian in his 20s dies in crash involving lorry on A47
  1. 4 Meet the 'powerhouse' couple who are the backbone of top Norwich restaurant
  2. 5 Hygiene fears after rats spotted roaming through kids' playpark
  3. 6 'People love it' - Norwich pub offering Sunday roast with a Caribbean twist
  4. 7 Teenage boy seriously assaulted in Golden Triangle
  5. 8 Norfolk family to feature in BBC programme
  6. 9 Eight people arrested at Sundown Festival
  7. 10 Hilltop field being used as hotspot for 'laughing gas' use

A neighbour - who wished not to be named - said: "We heard something yesterday but it has been getting noisier around there."

A passer-by, who also asked to remain anonymous, said: "I pass through the area daily. We do get trouble around here. 

"I’ve had to call the police more than once.

“Yesterday there was a lot of shouting but we often hear a lot of noise.

"It's hard to tell if people are returning home from the city or whether it is people using the grounds for other things."

Someone who works nearby added: “I was sitting in my office and I heard a lot of noise coming from the churchyard yesterday afternoon.

“It’s worrying to hear things like that and we just don’t need it.” 

The area was still cordoned off on September 7. 

The area was still cordoned off on September 7. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Jamie Osborn, Green Party councillor for Mancroft ward, said the area was seeing increasing issues with lawlessness in general. 

He said: "We as councillors often do organised walk-rounds with the police and are in regular contact with them about incidents of anti-social behaviour in the city centre, including around St Augustine's Church.  

“The message from the police is to keep reporting as they need that information to carry out their work. 

"But it is important to note that we cannot arrest our way out of drugs problems and there needs to be a more strategic approach across the city.  

“Drugs issues need to be treated as a health issue as well as crime in order to keep everyone safe." 


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Geraldine Moss and her friend Janine Bell (inset) were one of the passengers on the rescheduled TOM712 flight from Norwich

'A shambles!' - Yet another TUI flight from Norwich cancelled on runway

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The A47 near Longwater and Easton which has been closed after an accident

Norwich Live News | Updated

A47 reopens following serious crash involving lorry and pedestrian

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sundown festival goers depart the site at the Norfolk Showground leaving behind rubbish following t

Norwich Live News

Huge clean-up operation begins after piles of rubbish left at Sundown

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A road closure is in place on Unthank Road in Norwich. 

Norwich Live News

Closure in place on busy city road due to gas leak

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon