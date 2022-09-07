Man in his 60s hospitalised following serious assault in churchyard

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital following a serious assault at St Augustine's Church in Norwich on September 6. Inset is councillor Jamie Osborn. - Credit: Jamie Osborn/ Submit

A man in his 60s was rushed to hospital after he was attacked by two strangers in a city churchyard.

The man was seriously assaulted by a pair of men in St Augustine's Church in the city centre on September 6.

The incident occurred between 3pm and 4pm.

The incident took place at St Augustine's Church on September 6 between 3pm and 4pm. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

The victim was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries to his head and ribs.

Anyone with information should contact DS Carly Jermy at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 36/69495/22.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

People living near the normally tranquil church were alarmed by the incident.

A neighbour - who wished not to be named - said: "We heard something yesterday but it has been getting noisier around there."

A passer-by, who also asked to remain anonymous, said: "I pass through the area daily. We do get trouble around here.

"I’ve had to call the police more than once.

“Yesterday there was a lot of shouting but we often hear a lot of noise.

"It's hard to tell if people are returning home from the city or whether it is people using the grounds for other things."

Someone who works nearby added: “I was sitting in my office and I heard a lot of noise coming from the churchyard yesterday afternoon.

“It’s worrying to hear things like that and we just don’t need it.”

The area was still cordoned off on September 7. - Credit: Sophie Skyring

Jamie Osborn, Green Party councillor for Mancroft ward, said the area was seeing increasing issues with lawlessness in general.

He said: "We as councillors often do organised walk-rounds with the police and are in regular contact with them about incidents of anti-social behaviour in the city centre, including around St Augustine's Church.

“The message from the police is to keep reporting as they need that information to carry out their work.

"But it is important to note that we cannot arrest our way out of drugs problems and there needs to be a more strategic approach across the city.

“Drugs issues need to be treated as a health issue as well as crime in order to keep everyone safe."



