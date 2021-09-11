News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Investigation ongoing into report of rape at Norwich park

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:40 AM September 11, 2021   
A sunbather in Wensum Park had their bag stolen.

Police are continuing to investigate reports of a rape at Wensum Park in Norwich. - Credit: Archant Â© 2004

Police are continue to investigate the alleged rape of a woman in a Norwich park.

Officers tracked down a cyclist thought to have been in Wensum Park, off Drayton Road, Norwich at the time of the incident which is said to have happened at abut 10.30am on March 6 this year.

It is understood the cyclist spoke to both the complainant and the suspect, who police have confirmed are known to each other.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said investigations were "still ongoing".

A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact DC Ellie Myhill at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/14485/21.

