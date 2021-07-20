Man exposed himself and threatened teen girls at Norwich station

Published: 3:38 PM July 20, 2021

Two teen girls were victims of indecent exposure at Norwich Rail Station on Sunday, July 4. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A man in his 30s has been arrested after exposing himself to two teenage girls and making lude sexual remarks towards them at Norwich Rail Station.

It happened at around 8.15pm on Sunday, July 4, in the car park.

The man approached the girls asking them for directions, before he started to make inappropriate comments.

When told to stop, he exposed himself in front of them and threatened them with violence.

He then moved closer to one of the girls and grabbed her on the arm, pulling her to the floor.

When a bystander tried to intervene, the man also threatened to be violent towards them.

British Transport Police officers at the scene arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Investigators want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has video footage of the scene.

Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 548 of July 4, 2021.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.