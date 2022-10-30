Lack of Halloween crime 'pleasant surprise' as bosses eye Christmas season

Norwich club, pub and bar owners hope to keep the momentum going through to Christmas - Credit: PA

Owners of Norwich's bars and clubs have celebrated the good behaviour of Halloween revellers but say the pressure is now on for Christmas.

Andre Smith, owner of bar Cans N Cocktails, hopes that after an unproblematic Halloween on Saturday night on the Prince of Wales Road more trade will be encouraged in the seven weeks to Christmas.

He said: "Early on there were people that looked like they could cause mischief but about midnight people were grabbing their kebabs.

Cans 'N' Cocktails opens on Prince of Wales Road when Andre Smith will be mixing the cocktails. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"The people who had been out day drinking fizzled out and after that it turned into a normal busy night.

"Halloween is like Christmas - the people who drink once a year come out.

"With Halloween having an enjoyable and positive atmosphere, hopefully those who don't come out too often will come out on more of a regular basis."

Even though the average spend per head in his bar is down by 30pc he hopes the road will see a strong spell of trading before the new year.

Over at the Mischief in Fye Bridge Street, owner Jeff Davies said that introducing deals encourages groups to come out, even when they're strapped for cash.

Jeff Davies of The Mischief in Fye Bridge was glad to be back - Credit: Archant

He explained: "We keep our prices low so people come back.

"We're very student-led - when they find their feet we're cooking on gas.

"They get paid three times a year, so in January when everyone else is feeling the pinch the students have had their next windfall. By the first week of they year, we're away.

"Gone are the years of organised office parties but we're pushing for a busy Christmas.

"We're hoping to run away with the momentum of Halloween in the run up to the World Cup.

"We have a safety-first policy as well. People say that we have door staff on because we have trouble but they're the reason that we don't have trouble. It's preventative.

"I've been at the helm here for 17 years, a lot has changed. You have to adapt.

"Those who don't adapt die, I'm afraid."

He added that one of the biggest problems facing pub culture is the lack of availability of taxi to the city and its suburbs.