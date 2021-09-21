News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Probe closed into fight outside pub where man suffered fractured skull

Peter Walsh

Published: 9:12 AM September 21, 2021   
The Fiveways pub at the roundabout. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

No further action is being taken after a fight outside the Fiveways pub in which a man suffered a fractured skull. - Credit: Simon Finlay

No further action will be taken after a man suffered a fractured skull following a fight outside a Norwich pub.

Police were called to the Fiveways pub on Gipsy Lane following reports of a fight involving several people.

A man who was knocked unconscious during the incident, which happened at about 10.30pm on July 31, sustained a suspected hairline fracture to his skull and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Two people, an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy, were later arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning before being released on bail.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "No further action will be taken against two people arrested on suspicion of affray following an incident outside the Fiveways pub in Norwich on July 31.

"Numerous enquiries have been carried out however, due to insufficient evidence, the investigation has been closed."


