Keep it down! Prisoner rows causing 'mini riots' in quiet estate

Rowdy slanging matches outside Norwich prison are causing weary people living in a city centre suburb to endure restless nights on a regular basis.

The peaceful looking estate, in Knox Road, becomes rather noisy after sunset when free folk - some of whom are thought to be wives or girlfriends - turn up to shout at the incarcerated men.

And a number of neighbours whose homes are next to HMP Norwich can't help but hear the back-and-forth rows.

Velma Wright, 76, who has lived in Venables Close, which is just off Knox Road, for 22 years with her dog Buster, said: "It happens most nights.

"There's lots of swearing and shouting anywhere between 11pm and 2am.

"Women are shouting to the prisoners about what they've done with someone and then the prisoners will shout back.

"It causes all sorts of commotion.

"My son has built an extension to my fence because they would try and get into my garden sometimes."

Maureen Morley, 82, who has lived in Venables Close since 1981, is no stranger to the noise.

She said: "I'm used to hearing a lot of shouting.

"Girls used to sit on the corner of my garden wall and shout stuff over to the prisoners.

"I think they've now moved further down the estate.

"I try not to take notice of the noise and what they shout - but it's not nice.

"It's been going on for so long."

Despite the disruption, police patrol the area to try and keep the yelling to a minimum.

Charles Ryden, 32, said: "The police have been involved in some instances.

"But I probably still hear them at least once a week.

"It honestly sounds like a mini riot at times.

"I can't figure out what they're saying exactly - whether they're friends, partners, or to just wind them up.

"I've lived here for about three years now and it gets quite obscene.

"But being in such close proximity to the prison it's hard to ignore.

"Strangely, I am used to it. It's like having the telly on or living next to a main road - it just kind of gets drowned out."