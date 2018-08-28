Norwich Prison health worker accused of relationship with inmate
PUBLISHED: 13:33 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:03 19 October 2018
A health care worker at Norwich Prison has appeared in court, accused of having a relationship with an inmate.
Jayne Walker, 45, of Janet Smith Close, Thorpe St Andrew, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court to hear a charge of abuse of the public’s trust.
Walker is accused of having a relationship with a prisoner while working as a health care professional at Norwich Prison from May 1 to September 1 2018.
Walker did not enter a plea. The court heard she was in the process of arranging a solicitor, who has not yet received the prosecution’s evidence.
Andrew Mickerson, prosecuting, said that although the prisoner in question was not under Walker’s care at the time she still engaged in a relationship with him and it was believed she intended to assist him in some way.
Walker will appear at Norwich Crown Court on November 16 2018.
