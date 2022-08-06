Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Owner of killer dogs hit with notice after police investigation

Francis Redwood

Published: 4:42 PM August 6, 2022
Police have hit the owner of two dogs, which killed a 13-year-old cat, in Bowthorpe with a Community Protection Notice

Police have cautioned the owner of two dogs which were left to "run wild" in a city suburb, leading to the death of multiple cats.

The notice comes after a beloved family cat called 'Frosty' was killed by the dogs in Tippett Close, Bowthorpe, on July 27.

Paula Cubitt took Frosty into their home when she was just a year old.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The owner of the dogs was issued with a Community Protection Notice on August 2.

"It includes the conditions to secure and maintain fencing where the dogs are kept, and also to keep the dogs on a lead at all times in public places.

"Failure to adhere to the conditions in the Community Protection Notice can lead to the issue of a fine and prosecution."

Frosty was 13-years-old when she was killed near the family home in Tippett Close.

Paula Cubitt, Frosty's owner, said: "There are at least three cats, including ours, we know of that have been killed by these dogs.

"Frosty was such a loving cat.

"I'm so upset - we've lost our little baby."

