Owner of killer dogs hit with notice after police investigation
- Credit: Paula Cubitt / PA Wire
Police have cautioned the owner of two dogs which were left to "run wild" in a city suburb, leading to the death of multiple cats.
The notice comes after a beloved family cat called 'Frosty' was killed by the dogs in Tippett Close, Bowthorpe, on July 27.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "The owner of the dogs was issued with a Community Protection Notice on August 2.
"It includes the conditions to secure and maintain fencing where the dogs are kept, and also to keep the dogs on a lead at all times in public places.
"Failure to adhere to the conditions in the Community Protection Notice can lead to the issue of a fine and prosecution."
Paula Cubitt, Frosty's owner, said: "There are at least three cats, including ours, we know of that have been killed by these dogs.
"Frosty was such a loving cat.
"I'm so upset - we've lost our little baby."