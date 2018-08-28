‘Wandering’ men caught pushing trolleys full of stolen compost in the early hours

Two men pushing shopping trolleys full of stolen gardening gear in Norwich have been detained by police.

The pair were spotted walking with their haul in the early hours of this morning and are now in line to be interviewed.

Alongside a photo of an officer posing with several large bags of multi-purpose compost and bark chips, Norwich police tweeted this afternoon: “Two males detained for theft having been found wandering down the road in the early hours with trolleys of goods.

“All items recovered! They are now at custody awaiting interview. Good work by #TeamFour.”