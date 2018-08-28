Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

‘Wandering’ men caught pushing trolleys full of stolen compost in the early hours

PUBLISHED: 15:17 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:44 26 November 2018

An officer from Norwich Police posing with some recovered goods. Photo: Norwich Police

An officer from Norwich Police posing with some recovered goods. Photo: Norwich Police

Archant

Two men pushing shopping trolleys full of stolen gardening gear in Norwich have been detained by police.

The pair were spotted walking with their haul in the early hours of this morning and are now in line to be interviewed.

Alongside a photo of an officer posing with several large bags of multi-purpose compost and bark chips, Norwich police tweeted this afternoon: “Two males detained for theft having been found wandering down the road in the early hours with trolleys of goods.

“All items recovered! They are now at custody awaiting interview. Good work by #TeamFour.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Is this how the NDR western link could look? New picture revealed as consultation starts

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Man arrested in Norwich bomb hoax detained under the Mental Health Act

A police dog in Bluebell Road, Norwich. The road was closed following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

Teenager arrested after 88-year-old woman mugged in Norwich

An 88-year-old woman was robbed near her home in Golden Dog Lane, Norwich. Picture: Taz Ali

Video ‘I just want justice’ - ex-footballer’s daughter denied inquest legal aid

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he had many unexplained injuries. Picture: IAN BURT

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide