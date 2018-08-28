Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police issue warning after car found full of stolen fuel

PUBLISHED: 13:35 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:35 09 January 2019

The vehicle was found with stolen fuel inside. Picture: Norwich Police

The vehicle was found with stolen fuel inside. Picture: Norwich Police

Archant

Police have issued a warning after three people were arrested for a number of offences including fuel theft.

Norwich Police attempted to stop a car near Dereham Road on Tuesday, January 8 at about 2pm. Upon failing to stop, police were able to pull the car over in Dereham Road.

The vehicle was found to have cloned plates and when police searched it they found plastic containers with fuel that is believed to have been stolen.

The trio were arrested for failing to stop, theft of fuel, cloning of a vehicle and going equipped.

The vehicle was seized as it was also uninsured.

On Twitter Norfolk Police wrote: “An eventful start to the shift for #OpMoonshotCity after a fail to stop and decamp.

“All three were soon detained with exceptional efforts from #Team2 and the #RCRT! Occupants arrested for fail to stop, theft of fuel, cloned vehicle and going equipped.”

Police do not know where the fuel was taken from.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

New Norwich Indian restaurant closes - but says it will reopen

The Green Chilli restaurant on Magdalen Street, which has closed temporarily. Photo: Louisa Baldwin

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Homeowner admitted sending builder jokey message to say his ‘kneecaps were safe’ after complaining about his work

John and Catherine Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering which she also denies. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Another black cat ‘overlooked’ at rescue centre as others find loving homes

Asha needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists