Police seize drugs and stolen property in raid
PUBLISHED: 18:54 03 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:54 03 November 2018
Archant
Police in Norwich have seized an amount of drugs following a successful warrant.
Officers carrying out the raid also recovered a number of stolen items from the property.
On Twitter the force tweeted: “Successful warrant today! Good work by our #NESNT & #NNSNT teams... Drugs and stolen property recovered.#PC1418 #KeepingNorwichSafe #PC1768”
Earlier today officers arrested four people in connection with theft offences.