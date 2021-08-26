150 cannabis plants discovered in Norwich home
- Credit: Twitter/Norwich Police
150 cannabis plants have been seized by police following a raid at a Norwich property on Colman Road.
Police investigated the property yesterday (Wednesday 25) after concerns were raised by a member of the public about the activity that was happening at the Colman Road address.
Officers were let inside the property by the householder, where they discovered the plants growing in the living room and three bedrooms upstairs.
A man at the address was arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later charged.
Luan Meam, 42, of Bowness in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, has been charged with producing cannabis and abstracting electricity.
He was remanded in custody and will appear via video link before Norwich Magistrates Court today (Thursday 26).
Norwich South/West Safer Neighbourhood team were conducting a series of warrants and address checks yesterday when the arrest took place.
Most Read
- 1 Pub closed due to 'massive staff shortages'
- 2 Where to see the Red Arrows in Norwich
- 3 Pub slammed as eyesore after being secured with metal sheeting
- 4 Funfair running in Norwich park over the August Bank Holiday weekend
- 5 Road to be closed as part of development plans for up to 4,000 new homes
- 6 Firework display set to Disney music returning for Bonfire Night
- 7 NDR roundabout blocked by hay bales
- 8 Food fraudsters and tableware thieves target city restaurants
- 9 7 of the best takeaways in Norwich according to readers
- 10 Notices to be put up after dog sickness linked to park spraying