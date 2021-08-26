Published: 12:16 PM August 26, 2021 Updated: 12:39 PM August 26, 2021

Norfolk police have seized around 150 cannabis plants at a property on Colman Road, Norwich - Credit: Twitter/Norwich Police

150 cannabis plants have been seized by police following a raid at a Norwich property on Colman Road.

Police investigated the property yesterday (Wednesday 25) after concerns were raised by a member of the public about the activity that was happening at the Colman Road address.

Officers were let inside the property by the householder, where they discovered the plants growing in the living room and three bedrooms upstairs.

A man at the address was arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later charged.

Luan Meam, 42, of Bowness in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, has been charged with producing cannabis and abstracting electricity.

He was remanded in custody and will appear via video link before Norwich Magistrates Court today (Thursday 26).

Norwich South/West Safer Neighbourhood team were conducting a series of warrants and address checks yesterday when the arrest took place.