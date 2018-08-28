Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Police pursuit ends in crash and drone hunt

PUBLISHED: 14:49 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 05 January 2019

The drone unit at the scene in Earlham. Picture: Norwich Police

The drone unit at the scene in Earlham. Picture: Norwich Police

Archant

A police pursuit though Norwich ended in a crash and a drone search after one of the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene.

Officers attempted to stop a blue BMW that had been seen acting suspiciously on Dereham Road at about 11.30am, on Saturday, January 5.

The car failed to stop resulting in a pursuit around the Earlham estate.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked car on Beverly Road after around five minutes.

An 18-year-old male was arrested for driving otherwise in accordance of a licence, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Another occupant fled the scene with officers calling in a drone unit to support the hunt.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses to contact 101 with the reference 05012019-128.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Most Read

‘Underground cable fault’ leaves 850 homes without power

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Joy at car park plans to ease ‘nightmare’ school run

#includeImage($article, 225)

Town’s highest rated café closes down

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘It’s a great way to start the new year’ Norwich pub receives confirmation of new lease

The Brickmakers Credit: Denise Bradley

‘Stung twice’ in four days - single mother of three paid £260 to parking company

Rachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Canaries confirm return of keeper Matthews amid financial issues at Bolton

Remi Matthews made four loan appearances for Bolton but is now back at Norwich Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Police pursuit ends in crash and drone hunt

The drone unit at the scene in Earlham. Picture: Norwich Police

Fast-growing new sport launches in Norwich

Norwich City Hockey Club will run weekly walking hockey sessions from January 10 at the club's home pitch in Taverham.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists