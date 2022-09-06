Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police officer bitten by wanted man resisting arrest

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:26 PM September 6, 2022
Updated: 12:27 PM September 6, 2022
xxx_redlionstreet_norwich_sep22

A man bit a police officer while resisting arrest on Red Lion Street in Norwich - Credit: Google

A wanted man bit a Norwich police officer while resisting arrest.

Officers were on a cycle patrol on Red Lion Street at 10.15am on Monday, September 5.

The officers saw a wanted man and attempted to arrest him.

The suspect resisted arrest and assaulted one of the officers, biting him.

As a result, the man in his 20s was also arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

He was taken to Wymondham police station for questioning, where he remains.

He will be recalled to prison.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Gary Harvey, landlord of the Berstrete Gates, which he has successfully turned around.

Landlord explains how he turned derelict pub into 'down-to-earth boozer'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police vehicles were spotted in London Street, Norwich responding to the incident

Police called to city centre theft

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Mike Batch worked at Archers Butchers for 39 years

'I will miss it' - City butcher hangs up apron after nearly 40 years

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
THORPE ST ANDREW HIGH SCHOOL PUPILS WALK PAST THE NEW COUNTY COUNCIL SCHOOL BUSES ON THE FIRST DAY O

Nostalgia | Gallery

Can you spot yourself in Norwich school pictures over the decades?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon