Police officer bitten by wanted man resisting arrest

A man bit a police officer while resisting arrest on Red Lion Street in Norwich - Credit: Google

A wanted man bit a Norwich police officer while resisting arrest.

Officers were on a cycle patrol on Red Lion Street at 10.15am on Monday, September 5.

The officers saw a wanted man and attempted to arrest him.

The suspect resisted arrest and assaulted one of the officers, biting him.

As a result, the man in his 20s was also arrested for assaulting an emergency worker.

He was taken to Wymondham police station for questioning, where he remains.

He will be recalled to prison.