Pastry-chomping thief identified after police recover student's bike
- Credit: PA / Jamie Morrison
Police have arrested a man in connection with the theft of a student's bike in August.
Jamie Morrison, 21, caught the moment a man wandered into his garden and stole his bike on CCTV - while eating what appeared to be a pastry.
A police spokeswoman said: "A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with a theft in Norwich on Monday, 1 August, 2022.
"The incident happened in Corie Road, Norwich, when a man had his bicycle stolen from his property around 5pm.
"A man was arrested in connection with the theft on Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
"Alexis Peter, of Fairfax Road, Norwich has been charged with theft.
"He has been bailed ahead of his next court appearance at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, 17 October, 2022.
"The bike has been recovered."
Mr Morrison, a University of East Anglia (UEA) medical student, said: "I'm really pleased the bike's been found.
"It's still with the police so I can't get it yet until it's released from evidence."