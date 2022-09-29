Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Pastry-chomping thief identified after police recover student's bike

Francis Redwood

Published: 11:09 AM September 29, 2022
Police have arrested a man for the theft of a medical student's bicycle on August 1

Police have arrested a man for the theft of a medical student's bicycle on August 1 - Credit: PA / Jamie Morrison

Police have arrested a man in connection with the theft of a student's bike in August.

Jamie Morrison, 21, caught the moment a man wandered into his garden and stole his bike on CCTV - while eating what appeared to be a pastry.

The thief appeared to be holding, and eating, some food while stealing the bike

The thief appeared to be holding, and eating, some food while stealing the bike - Credit: Jamie Morrison

A police spokeswoman said: "A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with a theft in Norwich on Monday, 1 August, 2022.

"The incident happened in Corie Road, Norwich, when a man had his bicycle stolen from his property around 5pm.

"A man was arrested in connection with the theft on Tuesday, 27 September, 2022, and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"Alexis Peter, of Fairfax Road, Norwich has been charged with theft.

"He has been bailed ahead of his next court appearance at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, 17 October, 2022.

"The bike has been recovered."

The thief came seemingly came from the Co-Op Daily shop, off Colman Road

The thief came seemingly came from the Co-Op Daily shop, off Colman Road - Credit: Jamie Morrison

Mr Morrison, a University of East Anglia (UEA) medical student, said: "I'm really pleased the bike's been found.

"It's still with the police so I can't get it yet until it's released from evidence."

