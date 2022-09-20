Police investigating pastry-munching thief who stole student's bike
- Credit: Jamie Morrison / Archant
Norfolk Constabulary has confirmed it is still hunting a man caught on CCTV stealing a student's bike from his home last month.
The theft, on August 1, saw a man munching on a pastry while pinching the bike belonging to Corie Road student Jamie Morrison.
Police confirmed officers are still investigating the case.
A police spokeswoman said: "Police received a report of theft on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
"The incident happened on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 5:20pm where a bike was stolen from Corie Road, Norwich.
"Enquiries are currently ongoing."
It comes after a kind-hearted man, Michael Stewart-Watling, offered to pay £100 towards a new bike.
Jamie, 21, said he was "shocked" by the daylight theft.
"Seeing the footage was kind of scary - how he casually decided to take it," he said.
"I don't have the money to just got out and get another.
"It was my main form of transport."