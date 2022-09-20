Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Police investigating pastry-munching thief who stole student's bike

Francis Redwood

Published: 12:30 PM September 20, 2022
Norwich police have confirmed they are investigating the theft of a student's bike in Corie Road

Norfolk Constabulary has confirmed it is still hunting a man caught on CCTV stealing a student's bike from his home last month.

The theft, on August 1, saw a man munching on a pastry while pinching the bike belonging to Corie Road student Jamie Morrison.

Police confirmed officers are still investigating the case.

The man was seen stealing the bike on August 1 in Corie Road

A police spokeswoman said: "Police received a report of theft on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

"The incident happened on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 5:20pm where a bike was stolen from Corie Road, Norwich.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing."

It comes after a kind-hearted man, Michael Stewart-Watling, offered to pay £100 towards a new bike.

Jamie Morrison, 21, who lives in Corie Road

Jamie, 21, said he was "shocked" by the daylight theft.

"Seeing the footage was kind of scary - how he casually decided to take it," he said.

"I don't have the money to just got out and get another.

"It was my main form of transport."

The thief appeared to be holding, and eating, some food while stealing the bike

