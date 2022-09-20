Police investigating pastry-munching thief who stole student's bike

Norfolk Constabulary has confirmed it is investigating the theft of a student's bike in Corie Road - Credit: Jamie Morrison / Archant

Norfolk Constabulary has confirmed it is still hunting a man caught on CCTV stealing a student's bike from his home last month.

The theft, on August 1, saw a man munching on a pastry while pinching the bike belonging to Corie Road student Jamie Morrison.

Police confirmed officers are still investigating the case.

The man was seen stealing the bike on August 1 in Corie Road - Credit: Jamie Morrison

A police spokeswoman said: "Police received a report of theft on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

"The incident happened on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 5:20pm where a bike was stolen from Corie Road, Norwich.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing."

It comes after a kind-hearted man, Michael Stewart-Watling, offered to pay £100 towards a new bike.

Jamie Morrison, 21, who lives in Corie Road - Credit: Jamie Morrison

Jamie, 21, said he was "shocked" by the daylight theft.

"Seeing the footage was kind of scary - how he casually decided to take it," he said.

"I don't have the money to just got out and get another.

"It was my main form of transport."