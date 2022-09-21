'Sexual activity' in lay-by forces police to carry out high visibility patrols

A jogger has been left feeling "sick to the stomach" after witnessing people taking part in sexual activities on the outskirts of the city.

Chantelle Greene, a trainee radiologist, used to regularly jog through the woodlands near Wroxham Road in Rackheath.

However the Drayton 21-year-old stopped going to the area having witnessed the illegal behaviour and reported it to the police.

She said: "I used to jog past a lay-by and saw sex acts being performed.

Chantelle Greene, 21, is a trainee radiologist who lives in Drayton - Credit: Chantelle Greene

"The fact this is happening in public view is disgusting. It made me feel sick.

"I immediately contacted the police and the force has been hugely helpful."

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Following a small number of reports of persons engaging in sexual activity at the location, officers have increased high visibility patrols in the area to reassure the public and to deter any possible offending.

"We are in consultation with partner agencies concerning this issue and a number of options and ideas are already being discussed.

"We would ask members of the public with any reports or concerns to contact PC Jennings or Sargent Ketteridge at the Sprowston Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101."

Ms Greene added: "I fully understand that officers can't be there 24 hours a day but something's got to be done."

The incidents Ms Greene has witnessed has lead her to stop visiting the area.

She added: "I find it hard to get the images out of my head.

"It has been in full view of anyone walking or driving past.

"People like holidaymakers pull into that lay-by for a stop - they shouldn't have to witness things like this.

"I'm hoping to work with the local council to try and solve the issues there.

"The people and acts needs shutting down before somebody gets hurt."

Similar issues have previously been reported - and combatted - in the area.

Access to All Saints Church in Rackheath and the adjoining layby has been restricted for years amid complaints about people meeting for sex at the site.

Likewise a locked gate was put across a country lane leading to the church in the summer of 2020 by the landowner to further restrict access.