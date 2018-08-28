Search

Driver in custody after testing positive for Class A drug

PUBLISHED: 07:32 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:32 16 December 2018

FATAL FOUR: A driver has woken up in custody this morning after testing positive for Cocaine and Cannabis

Archant

The driver of a car seen driving erratically in Norwich is in custody this morning after testing positive for a Class A drug.

Police officers in Norwich spotted and stopped the car in the early hours of Sunday morning.

After carrying out a drug test the driver tested positive for Cannabis and Cocaine and was taken into custody.

On Twitter officers tweeted: “Vehicle seen driving erratically by #Sgt1646 #TeamOne... @DrugWipeUK conducted by #PC1733 and #PC479 of @NSRAPT, positive for Cannabis and Cocaine... search by #PC853 of @NSPoliceDogs. One in custody. #Fatal4”

The incident comes another in the city on Saturday, where officers arrested the driver of a Lexus after they tested positive for drugs.

They were also driving without insurance.

