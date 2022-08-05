Police end search for stolen defibrillator

Police have ended their search for a stolen defibrillator which was stolen from The Walled Garden, in Little Plumstead. - Credit: Stephanie Sykes / PA Wire

Police on the hunt for a stolen defibrillator from a community coffee shop have closed the case.

The vital piece of medical equipment was reported stolen after a man had collapsed suffering a suspected heart-attack.

Without the defibrillator available the man, who collapsed in his home near The Walled Garden, in Little Plumstead, "could have died".

However the trail has gone cold leading to police ending their search.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to reports of a defibrillator being stolen from The Walled Garden Community Shop and Café, in Little Plumstead, Norwich on 22 July 2022 between 9.30am and 3pm.

"Following an investigation all lines of enquiry have been exhausted - pending any further information."

Tess Scott, clerk of Great and Little Plumstead Parish Council, said: "We're obviously shocked and upset about what has happened.

"This just feels like a completely senseless act."