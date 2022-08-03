Police end search after attempted break-ins at woman's home
- Credit: Leony Chamberlain / Google Maps
Police investigating an attempted break-in at a disabled woman's home have ended their search.
It comes after Leony Chamberlain, who lives in Avenue Road, said she "sleeps with a knife at night" after multiple attempted break-ins at her home.
Unfortunately for the 57-year-old, who suffers from bi-polar and post-traumatic stress disorder, the culprit has not been found.
A police spokesman said: "Police were called to an address on Avenue Road, Norwich following reports of an attempted burglary.
"The incident happened at around 4.30am when an unknown person entered the property.
"Once inside it is believed they were disturbed and left without taking anything.
"All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the case has been closed.
"Should any new information be provided to us the case will be reopened."
Most Read
- 1 City woman 'on the brink' after getting no Ukraine payments
- 2 Bench seats 'ripped out' at beauty spot as vandals strike again
- 3 'I sleep with a knife next to bed': Woman's break-in hell
- 4 Music festival cancelled due to costs and 'complexity of running it'
- 5 Man assaulted after getting into argument in city
- 6 Clyde the tortoise undergoes shell surgery after being struck by train
- 7 Popular city nature spot undergoes £50K revamp
- 8 Two-car crash in Norwich causes delays
- 9 Emergency services called to reports of fire in city centre
- 10 Injured tortoise removed from Norwich train line after causing delays
Leony said: "It's really scary and I feel so vulnerable here because I can't defend myself or my dog."