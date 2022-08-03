Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Police end search after attempted break-ins at woman's home

Francis Redwood

Published: 11:29 AM August 3, 2022
A women has resorted to sleeping with a knife after two attempted break-ins at her home.

Police investigating an attempted break-in at a disabled woman's home have ended their search.

It comes after Leony Chamberlain, who lives in Avenue Road, said she "sleeps with a knife at night" after multiple attempted break-ins at her home.

Unfortunately for the 57-year-old, who suffers from bi-polar and post-traumatic stress disorder, the culprit has not been found.

Leony Chamberlain, 57, from Avenue Road and her dog Boss.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called to an address on Avenue Road, Norwich following reports of an attempted burglary.

"The incident happened at around 4.30am when an unknown person entered the property.

"Once inside it is believed they were disturbed and left without taking anything.

"All lines of enquiry have been exhausted and the case has been closed.

"Should any new information be provided to us the case will be reopened."

Leony said: "It's really scary and I feel so vulnerable here because I can't defend myself or my dog."

