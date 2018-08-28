“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd Archant

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of Class A drug dealing after “opening the door” to police who were patrolling Norwich in force today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sgt Mark Shepherd. Picture: Nick Butcher Sgt Mark Shepherd. Picture: Nick Butcher

As part of a city-wide day of action against the drugs trade, 15 beat managers from all corners of the district came together to carry out warrants and act on community concerns.

It led to eight people being arrested at William Kett Close, a cannabis factory uncovered at Suffolk Square, and a warrant at Watson Grove where a haul of suspected stolen bikes was seized.

Sgt Mark Shepherd, of the Norwich East safer neighbourhood team, said they had attended William Kett Close after reports of drug dealing from neighbours last night.

“Nearby residents informed us about activity going on at the time, and we have done a door knock and arrested eight people,” he said.

Some of the cannabis uncovered in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police Some of the cannabis uncovered in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

“They just opened the door to us and they have all been arrested for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. We seized numerous mobile phones and enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the identities of the persons arrested.”

Sgt Shepherd added the day of action was one of the largest numbers of beat managers they had been able to call on at one time.

“This is all the result of the residents talking to us and letting us know what was going on, and us having the resources to do it,” he said.

“We have had 15 beat managers from across Norwich East, South and West doing warrants and patrols, and we have been able to have up to 13 officers in one area at a time.

“This is all due to the 2020 policing model. We have never before put out these kind of numbers, and it allows us to be proactive in our approach.”

At Watson Grove seven suspected stolen bikes were seized along with a small quantity of Class A drugs, and a cannabis factory was uncovered at Suffolk Square worth £45,000, with three arrests made.

The previous evening around 500 cannabis plants worth £200,000 was seized from an outbuilding in Felthorpe, but no arrests have yet been made.