Fears over winter crime spree as people 'do what they can to survive'

Desperate people may resort to crime to make ends meet this winter, experts have warned.

The city's police force could be in for a challenging season as people do "all they can" to survive the cost of living crisis.

Steve Gaskin is a retired detective chief inspector at the Metropolitan police and Scotland Yard now living in Norwich, who said the financial squeeze will see people "look for other sources of income".

Mr Gaskin, who now runs Wymondham-based company The Crime Lab, said: "I expect there to be an uplift in the amount of reported crime.

"And unfortunately with the way things are going this could be extremely demanding for police.

"All crime, certainly theft, usually emanates from two things.

"It can be greed - someone wanting more than what they already have.

"Or it's due to socio-economics. If there are squeezes on everyone - especially those from poorer families - they'll look for other sources of income.

"People will be looking for cash or jewellery from cars or houses - anything which can be handled easily, sold on quickly and that's hard to trace back."

He added the fallout could have a lasting impact on constabularies.

Mr Gaskin added: "Police resources are already scant enough.

"This could really have a busting effect on the service."

Mr Gaskin has been echoed previously by Norfolk's chief constable Paul Sanford.

Speaking at the Royal Norfolk Show this summer he said: "What we see in all forms of crime is that crime reacts to what else is happening in society.

"We have all seen the rising costs, and the rising cost of a commodity, sadly, and inevitably, often leads to an increase in theft."

Glyn David, who lives in Constitution Hill with his wife and two sons, fell prey to burglars just last week.

Mr David said: "On Wednesday we had all gone out to celebrate my son's exam results.

"When we got back my son noticed a disturbance in his room - all his drawers had been taken out and windows had been opened.

"We're a very vigilant family but we'd left a window slightly open to get some air into the house.

"The thieves have seen it and it's given them a chance to open it and get in.

"My son had saved up some money for his holiday which was stolen.

"My wife also had some jewellery stolen which aren't worth much but they're priceless to her.

"We called the police straight away who have been exceptional in helping."

A police spokeswoman said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in Norwich.

"On Wednesday August 31 between 10.45am and 3pm offenders gained access to a property in Constitution Hill and stole cash, and jewellery, along with a set of keys.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the area at the time stated, or anyone who may have doorbell footage or CCTV of the area at time of the offence.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/67624/22."

The theft has left the family "anxious and stressed" said Mr David.

He added: "The kids have never been through something like this before.

"We just feel like we're under siege in our own home.

"We've had all our locks and windows changed.

"We also installed a camera system.

"It's a big investment - around £500 for everything - but it's unfortunately the lengths I wanted to go in order to protect my family."

Mr Gaskin added: "Sir Robert Peel, who founded the police service, said: 'The most important part of policing is preventing crime, not catching criminals.'

"A lot of burglaries happen round the back of the house so it's important to make sure any gates there are secure.

"Communication is also key whether it's speaking to the local neighbourhood watch or just your neighbours about any issues."

How to protect your property according to the police

Lock up properly - Simply shutting doors and windows won't stop people from entering.

Most modern doors and windows have a a system of hooks and latches to secure them.

These should be engaged every single time the house is empty.

Alarms - Install an outside security light so that intruders can’t approach without being seen.

Another easy win is to install an intruder alarm system.

Consider buying a shed alarm for extra security as these are usually quite cheap but still effective.

Keep it safe - If there are high value items such as jewellery, passports or credit cards it might be worth storing them in a safe.

Don't place it in the bedroom as this is the first place a burglar will look.

Position the safe carefully so it won't be easily discovered - bolting it to a wall or floor.