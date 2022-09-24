'Police must step in over constant vandalism at Mousehold Heath'

People visiting a local beauty spot in the city centre have called for police to move on large groups which gather amid spate of vandalism - Credit: Archant / Gail D'Almaine

Groups of yobs making a nuisance of themselves at a city beauty spot has prompted calls for the police to step in and boot them out of the area.

Mousehold Heath has become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour according to neighbours living nearby.

As well as cars tearing down Britannia Road, makeshift fires and used laughing gas cannisters have been spotted at the site over the past few weeks.

Laughing gas can be purchased to whip cream with or to inhale. Pictured is an empty box of NOS canisters. - Credit: Gail D'Almaine

The issue has got so bad people living nearby have asked the police to crack down on the issues.

Gail D'Almaine, who lives in Plumstead Road, has seen first-hand the damage caused.

The photographer said: "This is one of the best views in Norwich and it's being slowly ruined.

Gail said she "doesn't feel safe" going to St James Hill anymore - Credit: Gail D'Almaine

"It very different seeing it with your own eyes.

"I drove by on Tuesday night and saw a police vehicle there.

"When officers arrive everyone who's gathered there just stops what they're doing for a little while.

"It's a start but what they need to do is move these groups on."

Racing around Britannia Road has also been reported - Credit: Gail D'Almaine

Ms D'Almaine added that when the groups have been sent on there way the area should be restored so it doesn't look like "an invitation to misbehave" in the area.

She continued: "I've found these little nitrous oxide canisters and balloons everywhere.

"There's also huge amounts of litter - food wrappers and broken glass."

A police spokeswoman said: "We are aware of issues of anti-social behaviour, and vehicles gathering in the car park off Britannia Road, near Mousehold Heath.

Matthew Brown, who lives in Plumstead Road with his wife and two children - Credit: Matthew Brown

"We know this is causing a nuisance and disrupting residents.

"Tackling anti-social behaviour is one of our priorities in this area.

"We have increased high visibility patrols in and around Britannia Road, while continuing to engage with the vehicle owners, and monitor the situation.

"We would encourage anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour to please share this with us.

"They can contact us on 101 or online at 6. Report It | Norfolk Constabulary' or 999 if a crime is in progress."

A makeshift fire was started earlier in September - Credit: Plumstead Road Press

Matthew Brown, who lives in Plumstead Road with his wife and two children, added: "There's been so much vandalism in the area recently.

"When I got there I was amazed at the amount of litter and glass bottles which covered the area."

The 44-year-old added: "It was quite alarming honestly.

"I couldn't believe the state it was in."