'I've never seen anything like it' - crime scene stuns onlookers

Shock has been expressed following a 'large-scale' incident which saw a man stabbed during a fight in Norwich.

Three men have been arrested and there has been a large police presence at the scene.

Emergency services were called to Dereham Road , Norwich on October 8.

One man has been injured and three men have been arrested in connection with what happened.

Those who work and live in the area say that they've "never seen anything like it before".

David Beckett owns military, country and adventure store, Becketts in Dereham Road.

The 62-year-old said: "I've lived here for 25 years and I've never seen anything like this before.

"I was serving a customer when all of a sudden there were police sirens blaring outside.

"There were so many police - about 10 to 12 vehicles - and an ambulance turned up as well.

"Dereham Road is pretty good.

"I wouldn't say an incident like this is indicative of the area in general.

"It makes me wonder what happened, how serious it is and if anyone has been badly hurt."

Police attended the scene and cordoned off the area, shutting down the road both ways near the Co-op store.

A police spokesman said: "Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in Norwich earlier today (Saturday 8 October 2022).

"Officers were called to Dereham Road, near to the junction with Douro Place, at about 10.30am following reports that three people were fighting, one armed with a knife.

"A number of resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene.

"One man was stabbed and suffered a cut to his head.

"Two men, aged 34 and 60, were arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where they will be question.

"The man injured, aged 31, was also arrested and will be taken into police custody once he has received hospital treatment.

"The road has closed between Grapes Hill and Old Palace Road while crime scene investigations are carried out and is expected to be reopened soon."

John Castleton, 64, was sitting outside the Bakalya café when the incident happened.

The lorry driver said: "They were all outside going at each other.

"It happened right in front of me and they went back and forth in the road, Douro Place, opposite here.

"They kept going back and forth for a while until eventually the police turned up.

"I've not seen anything like this happen around here before."

Larry Patrick and his sister, Carol, were on their way to one of the shops in Dereham Road when they noticed the scene.

"Larry, 72 who lives in Adelaide Street, said: "I've never seen a police presence on such a large scale in the city before.

"We walked up from our house and noticed all the vehicles and tape.

"I thought something big must have happened."