Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

PUBLISHED: 12:50 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:28 08 November 2018

Norfolk Constabulary

The public has been urged to help police catch a wanted woman.

Norwich woman Holly Macro, 27, is wanted by Norfolk police for breaching the terms of her licence.

It is believed Macro could still be in the Norwich area. However police said she also has links to South Norfolk.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is, should call Norfolk police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

