Woman threatened to stab police with hypodermic needle
PUBLISHED: 09:39 11 December 2018
A woman has been arrested after threatening to stab police with a hypodermic needle.
The incident happened in Norwich city centre this morning (Tuesday, December 11).
Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested the woman.
Norwich Police tweeted: “After an arrest by #NESNT yesterday for a female who threatened to stab officers with a hypodermic needle in the city centre, #Team3 have secured a charge through #CPS for Section 4 POA, Resist Arrest & Offensive Weapon. Court date booked.”