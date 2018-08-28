Woman threatened to stab police with hyperdermic needle
PUBLISHED: 08:23 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:23 11 December 2018
A woman has been arrested after threatening to stab police with a hyperdermic needle.
The incident happened in Norwich city centre this morning (Tuesday, December 11).
Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested the woman.
Norwich Police tweeted: “After an arrest by #NESNT yesterday for a female who threatened to stab officers with a hypodermic needle in the city centre, #Team3 have secured a charge through #CPS for Section 4 POA, Resist Arrest & Offensive Weapon. Court date booked.”